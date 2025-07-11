All Sections
Russia must compensate Ukraine €500 billion, says Germany's Merz

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 11 July 2025, 04:38
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Russia is obliged to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the full-scale war, estimated at around €500 billion.

Source: Merz on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, quoted by the website of the German Federal Government, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Berlin estimates that the amount of damage caused is approximately €500 billion.

Merz said that Russia must compensate for the material damage and that, until this happens, it will not and should not have access to frozen assets.

He also noted that Russian state assets worth hundreds of billions of euros, mainly located in European Union countries, will remain frozen. Income from these assets will continue to be used to provide credit support to Ukraine.

Background: The European Parliament called on EU states to seize frozen Russian state assets and direct these funds towards the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine.

