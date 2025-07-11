All Sections
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 11 July 2025, 07:56
Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded as well as over 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,031,620 (+1,040) military personnel;
  • 11,013 (+2) tanks;
  • 22,979 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,163 (+23) artillery systems;
  • 1,437 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,193 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 45,003 (+222) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,459 (+14) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 54,732 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

