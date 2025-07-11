Russia loses 1,040 soldiers over past day
Friday, 11 July 2025, 07:56
Russian forces have lost 1,040 soldiers killed and wounded as well as over 300 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,031,620 (+1,040) military personnel;
- 11,013 (+2) tanks;
- 22,979 (+7) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,163 (+23) artillery systems;
- 1,437 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,193 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 45,003 (+222) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,459 (+14) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,732 (+76) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
