Russians attack over 120 times on Pokrovsk front and two other fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 214 combat engagements have occurred on 11 fronts over the past day, with the fiercest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front, where Russian forces launched 59 assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 11 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 21 combat engagements took place. The Russians launched 15 airstrikes, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 306 attacks, of which five were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian forces repelled eight Russian attacks near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zapadne and Zelene.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians conducted five assaults. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian forces near Stepova Novoselivka, Zapadne and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 32 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Torske and towards the settlements of Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 Russian attacks. Russian forces tried to push forward near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka and Verkhnokamianske and towards the settlement of Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat clashes took place. Russian forces attempted to advance near the town of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of the settlements of Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out eight attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 59 Russian assault and offensive actions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrne, Razine, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 30 attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoi, Piddubne, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole and Zelene Pole.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians attacked near the settlement of Malynivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians launched 11 unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukrainian positions.

On the Orikhiv front, no combat engagements were recorded in the past 24 hours.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

