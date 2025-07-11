All Sections
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 11 July 2025, 11:08
Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Filashkin on Telegram

Seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 10 July.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On 10 July, the Russians killed seven residents of Donetsk Oblast: three in Pokrovsk, one in each of Zapovidne, Rodynske, Zatyshok and Viroliubivka. Another nine people in the oblast were injured over the past 24 hours."

Details: Filashkin said the Russian strikes damaged and destroyed houses, apartment blocks, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a garage, outbuildings and cars in the oblast's settlements.

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
