Russians kill seven civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
Friday, 11 July 2025, 11:08
Seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 10 July.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "On 10 July, the Russians killed seven residents of Donetsk Oblast: three in Pokrovsk, one in each of Zapovidne, Rodynske, Zatyshok and Viroliubivka. Another nine people in the oblast were injured over the past 24 hours."
Details: Filashkin said the Russian strikes damaged and destroyed houses, apartment blocks, an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, a garage, outbuildings and cars in the oblast's settlements.
