DeepState: Russia occupies village in Donetsk Oblast and pushes forward

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 11 July 2025, 12:39
DeepState: Russia occupies village in Donetsk Oblast and pushes forward
The situation in Donetsk Oblast on the map. Photo: DeepState

Russian forces have advanced westward in Donetsk Oblast and occupied the village of Yalta.

Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts

Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has occupied Yalta and also advanced near Voskresenka, Perebudova, Tolstoi, Poltavka, Myrne and Kamianske".

Details: These settlements, except Kamianske, are located in the same district, near the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

 
Yalta in Donetsk Oblast. 
Photo: Wikipedia

Background: On the morning of 8 June, Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported that its forces had entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted this claim.

