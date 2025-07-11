DeepState: Russia occupies village in Donetsk Oblast and pushes forward
Friday, 11 July 2025, 12:39
Russian forces have advanced westward in Donetsk Oblast and occupied the village of Yalta.
Source: DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts
Quote from DeepState: "The enemy has occupied Yalta and also advanced near Voskresenka, Perebudova, Tolstoi, Poltavka, Myrne and Kamianske".
Details: These settlements, except Kamianske, are located in the same district, near the administrative border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
Background: On the morning of 8 June, Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported that its forces had entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces refuted this claim.
