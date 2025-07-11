Ukrainian intelligence kills five Russian soldiers and destroys communication system in occupied Melitopol

Representatives of Ukrainian intelligence and the underground resistance movement have carried out a successful operation in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing five members of the Russian Guard and destroying a satellite communications station designed to manage occupation forces.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Another successful operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the underground resistance movement – on 10 July 2025, an explosion occurred on the territory of one of the production facilities in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where the Russians had set up a logistics base, accommodation for personnel and a military transport centre."

Details: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine noted that the detonation occurred just as the Russians were unloading some military vehicles. As a result, five Russian Guard troops were killed.

The explosion also destroyed a satellite communications station which the Russians had planned to use to manage the occupation forces.

