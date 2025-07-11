All Sections
Russian strike on medical facility in Kherson Oblast: body found under rubble

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 11 July 2025, 15:43
Russian strike on medical facility in Kherson Oblast: body found under rubble
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Emergency workers have retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble of a healthcare facility in the settlement of Bilozerka, Kherson Oblast, struck by Russian forces on the morning of 11 July. Three other people have been injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "It has been reported that a resident of Bilozerka was killed in this morning’s Russian attack on a healthcare facility.

The body of the deceased woman was found under the rubble. Her identity is currently being established by the relevant services. My condolences to her family and loved ones."

Details: The strike also left one patient and two medical staff injured.

Background: On the morning of 11 July, Russian artillery attacked a healthcare facility in the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring three people.

