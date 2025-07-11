All Sections
Russia attacks medical facility in Bilozerka, injuring patient and two employees

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 July 2025, 10:06
Russian artillery attacked a healthcare facility in the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on Friday morning, injuring three people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: The attack on the outpatient clinic reportedly damaged the building of the medical facility, and injured a patient and two staff members.

A 40-year-old man was diagnosed with a blast injury and multiple shrapnel injuries to his lower leg.

A 47-year-old nurse suffered blast injury, shrapnel injury to her legs, head, arm and blood loss. A 49-year-old driver sustained a blast injury and an arm injury.

All the injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

