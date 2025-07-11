All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 11 July 2025, 19:11
If I survive: Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
Kyrylo Budanov. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), says he wants to stay in his post until the war with Russia is over.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Bloomberg

Details: Budanov is set to mark five years as chief of military intelligence next month. "If I survive," he said. When asked to elaborate, Budanov replied that "anything can happen" and referred to a memorial at the agency, which honours intelligence officers killed in action. He said there is still plenty of room for more names.

Advertisement:

Budanov said he hopes to remain in his position until the war ends. "Now, my dream is to stop this war," he said. "Ukraine is a country of opportunities. In future, I’ll decide what I would like to do."

Budanov described the cooperation between Ukrainian intelligence and its Western counterparts as "excellent", adding that he expects the information exchange to continue. He noted that Ukraine depends on the United States for early warning about missile launches and for access to satellite imagery.

Bloomberg points out that Budanov has become one of the most prominent public figures in Ukraine. A recent poll by the Rating sociological group, conducted on 4-5 July, placed Budanov among the three most trusted officials. According to the results, 56% of Ukrainians trust him, compared to 67% for President Zelenskyy and 73% for former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Background:

  • The Economist in the article Ukraine’s political infighting gets nasty wrote that Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, is attempting to remove Budanov for the ninth time, but he remains in office.
  • Sources close to Yermak call Budanov an "erratic revolutionary" who is supposedly building his own political team. "Ninety per cent of the [president’s] office think he’s mad and ten per cent think he’s a genius," one of the insiders reports.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
All News
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys section of gas pipeline serving Russia's defence industrial base
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reveals "insides" of Russian Kh-101 missiles that hit children's hospital last year – photo
Armenia denies Ukrainian claims of Russian military build-up
RECENT NEWS
20:48
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"
20:06
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
19:57
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
19:22
Republicans seek deeper investigation into US defense secretary's actions on Ukraine
19:11
"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
18:58
EU again fails to agree on 18th sanctions package against Russia due to Slovakia's veto
18:35
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
18:09
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
17:45
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
17:36
EXPLAINERFour reasons why the risk of political violence in the US is rising sharply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: