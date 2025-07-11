All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 11 July 2025, 19:57
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Voronych exits his apartment building. Screenshot

Colonel Ivan Voronych of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) was shot dead in Kyiv on 10 July. The New York Times has information that he had taken part in a number of special operations, including the killing of Russian militant Arsen Pavlov, alias Motorola, and led a unit that advanced into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in 2024.

Source: The New York Times

Details: As reported by NYT citing anonymous colleagues of Voronych, the colonel served in the Alpha Special Operations Centre and had worked for the SSU for several decades.

Advertisement:

He began his service in the mid-1990s and later commanded the Fifth Directorate – a unit that received technical support from the CIA and was involved in the killing of one of the commanders of the unrecognised Donetsk People’s Republic, Arsen Pavlov, alias Motorola.

It is noted that after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Voronych was part of an elite group operating in the grey zone.

NYT says this unit played a key role in the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ advance into Russia’s Kursk Oblast in the summer of 2024.

The SSU has confirmed the killing of its officer and announced that it is investigating the circumstances. However, no details have been disclosed. NYT writes that officials have not suggested Moscow’s involvement in Voronych’s death.

"Colonel Voronych took a very active part in countering Russian aggression since 2014," former SSU head Ivan Bakanov, who knew Voronych personally, told NYT. "If the motive is domestic-related homicide, that’s one thing. But this could be a public execution carried out by the Russians, which is a completely different story that would require a set of immediate measures from the SSU".

Background:

  • On the morning of 10 July, a colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) was shot dead in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district. An Ukrainska Pravda source stated that at around 09:00, a man approached SSU Colonel Ivan Voronych and fired five targeted shots from a pistol, then fled the scene of the crime.
  • As a result of the shots, Voronych suffered multiple penetrating gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

State Security Service of UkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
Trump's envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine for one week
Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, arms factories targeted – video
All News
State Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine's Security Service kills former occupation "mayor" in Luhansk
Ukrainian drones hit Kupol military plant in Russia: two strikes recorded – video
Ukraine's Security Service destroys three Russian helicopters and Pantsir-S1 air defence system in Crimea – photos, video
RECENT NEWS
20:48
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"
20:06
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
19:57
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
19:22
Republicans seek deeper investigation into US defense secretary's actions on Ukraine
19:11
"If I survive": Ukraine's spy chief wants to stay in his post until war ends
18:58
EU again fails to agree on 18th sanctions package against Russia due to Slovakia's veto
18:35
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
18:09
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
17:45
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
17:36
EXPLAINERFour reasons why the risk of political violence in the US is rising sharply
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: