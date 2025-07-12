Two people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets

The Russians attacked Chernivtsi Oblast with four Shahed-type UAVs and a missile at dawn on 12 July, killing two people.

Source: Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicated that two people had been killed – a 26-year-old woman and a 43-year-old man.

Later, two more people died in hospital – a 45-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.

Updated: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, later deleted the report of two more deaths and wrote that doctors were fighting to save the lives of the seriously injured.

The authorities report that the people were injured by falling debris from aerial targets.

Another two people have been seriously injured and ten suffered minor injuries.

Several residential buildings, shops, office buildings and cars were damaged in Chernivtsi.

