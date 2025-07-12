All Sections
Norway joins initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 12 July 2025, 09:32
Norway joins initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity
Stock photo: Getty Images

Norway has become the 12th country to join the Tallinn Mechanism, an international initiative that supports the strengthening of Ukraine's cyber defence.

Source: press service for the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Norway's accession to the initiative was officially announced during the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which took place in Rome. Prior to this, the country had joined the initiative as an observer.

"The Tallinn Mechanism is a key instrument of international support that helps Ukraine counter these attacks and, meanwhile, build long-term digital resilience. The Norwegian government allocates 25 million kroner (US$2.5 million) annually to this area within the civil component of the Nansen Programme. This support is long-term and scalable," said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

Within the framework of the partnership, Norway plans to provide more than 100 million hryvnias (US$2.4 million) by the end of 2025. The funds will be used to support projects that increase the cyber resilience of Ukraine's civil and critical infrastructure.

Background:

  • It was also reported that the Italian Foreign Ministry decided to allocate 1 million euros for the implementation of projects within the Tallinn Mechanism to strengthen support for Ukraine in the cyber sphere.
  • In early July, the Swedish International Development Agency allocated a new aid package to Ukraine within the Tallinn Mechanism.

