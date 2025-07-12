All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight – photos

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 10:07
Firefighter. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Russia carried out a large-scale overnight attack on 11–12 July, launching 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones across Ukraine – from Kharkiv and Sumy to Lviv and Bukovyna.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Details: The president said that "more than 20 missiles and an overwhelming number of attack drones had been shot down".

"Sadly, there were hits on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of now, we know about two people killed in Chernivtsi. My condolences to their families and friends. About 20 other injured people are receiving all the necessary aid as a result of the attack," Zelenskyy said.

 

Zelenkyy also stressed the need to impose sanctions against Russia.

 

