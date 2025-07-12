Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force

The Air Force of Ukraine has reported that 344 aerial assets were shot down on the night of 11-12 July, in particular 319 Shaheds and 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Details: A total of 339 out of the 597 drones were Shaheds, and a total of 26 missiles were launched.

Another 258 decoy drones disappeared from radar.

A missile and 20 attack UAV strikes have been recorded in five locations, and debris has fallen in 19 locations.

