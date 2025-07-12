Kharkiv to receive US$33 million for energy development

The World Bank will provide Kharkiv with over US$33 million to develop energy infrastructure.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Slobidskyi Krai, publication of Kharkiv Oblast

Details: The World Bank has confirmed aid through a US$33.3 million grant.

Quote from Terekhov: "This is the second phase of the RePower programme, and we succeeded in receiving this funding thanks to the successful implementation of the first part of the project signed last year at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.

This funding allows us to make another strong step forward. The city will receive an additional 8.5 megawatts of its generation, with modern cogeneration units that will be installed in the most vulnerable areas.

Whereas there is the highest risk of power cuts, they will provide heat and power to hospitals, schools, boiler houses and residential buildings, even during a full blackout."

Background:

A decision to amend the budget of Kharkiv City Territorial Hromada for 2025 was made at an extraordinary session of Kharkiv City Council. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] The changes are related to the receipt of the second tranche of the loan (€5 million) and a grant (€2 million) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Ukraine and Switzerland signed a new bilateral agreement on cooperation in recovery. The Swiss government considers Ukraine's recovery to be its strategic priority and plans to allocate CHF 5 billion until 2036. The non-repayable financial aid will be directed, in particular, to the energy sector.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide Ukrhydroenergo, a Ukrainian state-owned enterprise that administers hydropower plants along the Dnipro and Dnister rivers, with the first tranche of a €120 million loan to restore and modernise Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants.

