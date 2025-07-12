Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he expects the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) to pass bills on multiple citizenship and the military ombudsman next week, in addition to ratifying the agreement establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression against Ukraine and the decision on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Details: Zelenskyy said he had spoken with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk about next week's session of the Ukrainian parliament. He stressed that "it is very important that the sessions be productive".

Quote: "The law on multiple citizenship has already been passed. And this is an important issue, especially for those who are fighting for Ukraine. I am very much looking forward to this law being unblocked so that it can be signed without delay.

Two significant decisions on international agreements have also been prepared. First of all, the agreement establishing a Special Tribunal for the Crime of Russian Aggression must be ratified. Our country's withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention on Landmines should also be supported...

The military ombudsman bill has also been prepared for its second reading, and this new systemic step is necessary to implement the changes needed in the army."

Details: Zelenskyy said he would be grateful to the MPs who support "these and other decisions that are extremely important for our state" this week.

