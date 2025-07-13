All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 02:15
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump is considering providing new funding for Ukraine, which could amount to at least several billion dollars, diplomatic sources in the United States have said.

Source: several diplomatic sources cited by CBS News

Quote: "The sources indicated the new funding could be intended to send a message to Russia, which has pounded Ukraine with drone and missile attacks in recent days."

Advertisement:

Details: The origin of the potential new funding for Ukraine remains unclear, but US officials stated that Trump has US$3.85 billion at his disposal, left over from the Presidential Drawdown Authority under Joe Biden, which could be used to send American military equipment to Ukraine.

Former officials also told CBS News that Trump holds the authority to seize around US$5 billion in Russian assets held abroad and redirect those funds to Ukraine. However, neither he nor former president Biden has exercised this option so far.

On Friday, NATO said it was working with member states to "urgently" move US-made ammunition and air defence systems to Ukraine, but declined to say whether a new mechanism had been created for this purpose.

The diplomatic sources say that Trump held a conversation the previous day with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the purchase of US-manufactured equipment by European partners.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSAaid for Ukrainemoney
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
All News
Trump
Trump's recent remarks on Russia give hope to Europe – Financial Times
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
Trump: NATO to pay for US weapons for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
04:45
Russia tries to crash Ukrainian morale with drone and missile strikes – ISW
03:43
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: