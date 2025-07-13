Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says

US President Donald Trump is considering providing new funding for Ukraine, which could amount to at least several billion dollars, diplomatic sources in the United States have said.

Source: several diplomatic sources cited by CBS News

Quote: "The sources indicated the new funding could be intended to send a message to Russia, which has pounded Ukraine with drone and missile attacks in recent days."

Details: The origin of the potential new funding for Ukraine remains unclear, but US officials stated that Trump has US$3.85 billion at his disposal, left over from the Presidential Drawdown Authority under Joe Biden, which could be used to send American military equipment to Ukraine.

Former officials also told CBS News that Trump holds the authority to seize around US$5 billion in Russian assets held abroad and redirect those funds to Ukraine. However, neither he nor former president Biden has exercised this option so far.

On Friday, NATO said it was working with member states to "urgently" move US-made ammunition and air defence systems to Ukraine, but declined to say whether a new mechanism had been created for this purpose.

The diplomatic sources say that Trump held a conversation the previous day with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the purchase of US-manufactured equipment by European partners.

