North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says

South Korea’s military intelligence agencies have reported that North Korea may have delivered over 12 million 152mm artillery shells to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap

Details: A report by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) shows information that North Korea has provided Russia with around 28,000 containers containing weapons and artillery ammunition.

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA said.

North Korea's type 75 multiple launch rocket system detected by a drone by Ukrainian forces. Photo: Yonhap

Background:

Since October 2024, North Korea has supplied Russia with conventional weapons and around 13,000 troops to support Moscow’s military efforts.

North Korea is likely to send additional troops to Russia in July or August, South Korea’s intelligence service reported in late June.

Russian media reported that North Korea will send 5,000 "military construction workers" and 1,000 "bomb disposal experts" to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting operations.

