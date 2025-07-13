All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
Portraits of Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

South Korea’s military intelligence agencies have reported that North Korea may have delivered over 12 million 152mm artillery shells to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

Source: South Korean news agency Yonhap

Details: A report by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) shows information that North Korea has provided Russia with around 28,000 containers containing weapons and artillery ammunition.

Advertisement:

"If calculated with 152 mm single shells, (the number of supplied shells) are presumed to have reached more than 12 million," the DIA said.

 
North Korea's type 75 multiple launch rocket system detected by a drone by Ukrainian forces.
Photo: Yonhap

Background:

  • Since October 2024, North Korea has supplied Russia with conventional weapons and around 13,000 troops to support Moscow’s military efforts.
  • North Korea is likely to send additional troops to Russia in July or August, South Korea’s intelligence service reported in late June.
  • Russian media reported that North Korea will send 5,000 "military construction workers" and 1,000 "bomb disposal experts" to Russia’s Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting operations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaSouth KoreaRussiaweapons
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
All News
North Korea
Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
North Korea may send more troops to Russia for Ukraine war, says Seoul
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
04:45
Russia tries to crash Ukrainian morale with drone and missile strikes – ISW
03:43
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: