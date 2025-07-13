Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia launched up to 40 attack drones across Ukraine, with 20 strikes recorded in five locations.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: A total of 60 drones were deployed, including 20 decoy drones that disappeared from radar.

Ukrainian troops reported that from 14:00 on Saturday 12 July, the Russians attacked the rear with drone strikes and at night targeted the frontline territories of Donetsk, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Twenty Shahed UAV strikes were recorded in five locations.

