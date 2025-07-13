All Sections
Ukraine secures €3.55bn for recovery at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Anastasiia DiachkinaSunday, 13 July 2025, 14:50
URC2025. Photo: Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories

Ukraine has signed agreements, memoranda and joint statements to raise €3.55 billion following the latest Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) in Rome.

Source: press service of Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories, citing Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories

Quote from Kuleba: "We have received a clear message from Ukraine's friends and partners: they are ready to invest in our recovery. This is evidenced by the initiative to create the Recovery Coalition, the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine and the signing of a number of specific agreements, memoranda and joint statements totalling more than €3.5 billion."

Details: The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories:

  • signed five agreements worth over €370 million;
  • signed six memoranda totalling approximately €379.3 million;
  • issued four joint statements, one grant funding announcement and received one funding approval, together amounting to €232.7 million.

Additionally, the Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for up to 100% insurance coverage for banks on export loans of up to €1.5 billion.

"This opens up opportunities for mixed project financing for communities – a combination of soft loans and grants, as well as the purchase of Italian goods and services for recovery," the Ministry said.

Within the URC2025 framework, 10 agreements were signed between the EU and development banks to finance recovery, municipal infrastructure, energy, heat supply, transport and business support, totalling €929.3 million.

The Ministry also initiated consideration of €140 million from the Council of Europe Development Bank: €80 million for compensation to displaced persons for lost housing in temporarily occupied territories and €60 million for preferential mortgage loans under the programme providing housing for veterans. 

Ukrainian communities and regional administrations signed partnership agreements with European companies, regions and organisations, worth nearly US$200 million.

Background: On 12 July, it was reported that Ukraine and the European Investment Bank (EIB) had signed a financial agreement for €134 million to rebuild transport infrastructure.

