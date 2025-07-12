All Sections
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 12 July 2025, 14:13
Two killed in Russian aerial bombing of Sumy Oblast
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Oleh Hryhorov

Russian forces struck the Sumy hromada in Sumy Oblast with a guided aerial bomb at 13:00 on 12 July, resulting in the deaths of two people. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Hryhorov: "Early reports indicate that the residents of one of the villages of the Velyka Chernechchyna district were killed as a result of a guided aerial bomb strike."

Details: The attack also destroyed and damaged residential buildings.

Relevant services are currently working at the scene, and the consequences of the attack are being assessed.

Background: A 27-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the wake of heavy artillery fire by the Russians.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

