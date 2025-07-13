Mother and her child injured in Russian airstrike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian forces launched three aerial bombs on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast at approximately 11:05 on Sunday 13 July. A 13-year-old boy and his mother, 42, were injured in the attack.

Source: National Police of Ukraine

Details: The Russians attacked the city with three FAB-250 bombs, which were equipped with UMPK guidance kits for converting unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.

Advertisement:

Two civilians – a boy aged 13 and his mother, 42 – sustained injuries in the attack. They are receiving medical assistance.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The strikes damaged an apartment block, 21 houses, a social infrastructure facility and a gardening cooperative. Police are working at the scene and documenting the aftermath of the strike.

The aftermath of the attack Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Background: On Sunday 13 July, a Russian drone attacked civilians in the Sumy hromada, killing one person and injuring another. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!