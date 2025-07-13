All Sections
Russian drone attacks two civilians in Sumy Oblast: one killed, three injured

Olga KatsimonSunday, 13 July 2025, 19:19
Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone has attacked two civilians in the Sumy hromada, killing one and injuring three others. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The attack occurred at about 15:40 on a road within an area governed by the Stetskivka village council. Two brothers were travelling on a two-wheel tractor towards the Khotin hromada when they were struck by a Russian drone.

One of the men, 57, was killed in the attack. His brother sustained injuries and is currently under medical supervision.

Two residents of the Konotop district were also injured in the Russian drone attack.

Russian forces reportedly used four drones to strike a residential area in the village of Buniakyne in the Novoslobidka hromada. Two civilian men aged 63 and 71 were injured.

They were taken to hospital in a fair condition.

Hryhorov urged people in Sumy Oblast not to travel near the border if possible.

Quote: "I urge residents of Sumy Oblast to minimise travel towards the border area, as the enemy is systematically targeting civilian vehicles there."

Background: On Sunday 13 July, a Russian drone hit a critical infrastructure facility in Sumy, leaving part of the city without power.

