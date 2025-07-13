All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk

Ulyana Krychkovska, Olga KatsimonSunday, 13 July 2025, 18:58
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
The mass at the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Lutsk. Photo: PAP

A solemn mass in memory of victims of the Volyn tragedy was held at the Roman Catholic Cathedral in the city of Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, on Sunday 13 July. Polish diplomats attended the service.

[The Volyn (Volhynia) tragedy was a series of events that led to the ethnic cleansing of the Polish and Ukrainian populations in 1943 during World War II. It was part of a long-standing rivalry between Ukrainians and Poles in what is now Ukraine's west. Poland considers the Volyn tragedy a genocide of Poles – ed.]

Source: PAP, a Polish news agency, as reported by European Pravda

Advertisement:

Details: The Polish Sejm recently designated 11 July as a day of remembrance for "the victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic". [The OUN (Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists) was a Ukrainian nationalist political group, while the UPA (Ukrainian Insurgent Army) was its military wing, involved in armed resistance – ed.]

As part of this commemoration, a solemn mass for the victims of the Volyn tragedy was held on 13 July at the Roman Catholic Cathedral in Lutsk.

Members of the Polish community in Ukraine, Polish diplomats and representatives of the Volyn Oblast authorities were among those present at the mass.

Bishop Edward Kawa, who celebrated the mass, said both Ukraine and Poland are prepared to engage in discussions about this painful historical episode.

Kawa emphasised the need for all the victims to be exhumed so that they can be identified and paid the respect due to the dead. He also noted that the "revival of memory" is significant not only for Poles, but for Ukrainians too.

Quote: "I believe this will not only help Poles heal their wounds, but it is also necessary that we in Ukraine face the truth and confront that truth. I am convinced that this will significantly strengthen relations between Poland and Ukraine, between our peoples. It will also help heal these wounds and finally bring closure to this issue."

Background:

  • When the Polish Sejm designated 11 July as a day of remembrance for "the victims of the genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic", Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the decision contradicted the spirit of good neighbourly relations between the countries.
  • In June, Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture announced that it had granted permission for Poland to exhume the remains of Polish soldiers who died in 1939 and are buried in the territory of the former village of Zboiska (now within the city of Lviv).
  • In return, Poland authorised Ukraine to carry out search and exhumation work in the village of Jureczkowa.
  • On 13 July, it was reported that Poland expects shortly to receive permission to begin searches for the remains of Polish victims of the Volyn tragedy at another site in the village of Puzhnyky in Ternopil Oblast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Volyn OblastLutskPoland
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Russian forces have fallen far short of their command's expectations for summer
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
All News
Volyn Oblast
Man's body retrieved from under rubble of apartment block in Lutsk – photo
Explosions heard in Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn oblasts
Explosions heard in Lutsk, hits recorded
RECENT NEWS
21:09
Zelenskyy to provide Trump's envoy Kellogg with "comprehensive information" and expects full US support in forcing Russia to peace
20:51
Russian drone attacks police vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four officers
20:39
Zelenskyy on Putin: He is not human in terms of humanity, for him this war is his life
20:36
Zelenskyy announces "substantial governance transformation"
20:22
Czech PM has urged Slovak counterpart not to block EU sanctions against Russia, Czech broadcaster says
20:11
Zelenskyy: Russian forces have fallen far short of their command's expectations for summer
19:19
updatedRussian drone attacks two civilians in Sumy Oblast: one killed, three injured
19:04
Russian drone attack on infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves one person injured
18:58
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
18:44
Mother and her child injured in Russian airstrike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: