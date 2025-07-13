Russians attack Poltava Oblast, injuring person and damaging buildings
Sunday, 13 July 2025, 23:08
Russian UAVs attacked Poltava Oblast on the evening of 13 July, damaging three buildings and injuring a civilian.
Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy has yet again struck Poltava Ovlast with UAVs. Most means of destruction were shot down by air defence.
Three buildings had been damaged in the Poltava hromada. One person had been injured. The medics are currently providing all the necessary treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]
