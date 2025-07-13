Russians attack Poltava Oblast, injuring person and damaging buildings

Russian UAVs attacked Poltava Oblast on the evening of 13 July, damaging three buildings and injuring a civilian.

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has yet again struck Poltava Ovlast with UAVs. Most means of destruction were shot down by air defence.

Advertisement:

Three buildings had been damaged in the Poltava hromada. One person had been injured. The medics are currently providing all the necessary treatment." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!