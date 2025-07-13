All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Poltava Oblast, injuring person and damaging buildings

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 13 July 2025, 23:08
Russians attack Poltava Oblast, injuring person and damaging buildings
A drone. Photo: Getty Images

Russian UAVs attacked Poltava Oblast on the evening of 13 July, damaging three buildings and injuring a civilian.    

Source: Volodymyr Kohut, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy has yet again struck Poltava Ovlast with UAVs. Most means of destruction were shot down by air defence. 

Advertisement:

Three buildings had been damaged in the Poltava hromada. One person had been injured. The medics are currently providing all the necessary treatment."  [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Poltava Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Putin warns Trump he plans new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
EU agrees to cut price cap on Russian oil by 15% – Reuters
Senator Graham: You'll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
All News
Poltava Oblast
Russian drone strike on Kremenchuk enlistment office: woman injured, 14 buildings damaged – photo
Russian drone strike hits military enlistment office in Kremenchuk
Two people injured in Poltava district due to UAV attack
RECENT NEWS
11:26
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four
11:13
Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational facility and injuring people
10:39
FPV drones are attacking civilians. Could electronic warfare protect them?
09:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
08:44
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
08:42
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
08:17
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:51
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
07:15
Putin warns Trump he plans new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
07:11
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: