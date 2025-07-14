Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
Monday, 14 July 2025, 07:11
Russian forces have lost 1,130 soldiers killed and wounded as well as over 280 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,035,060 (+1,130) military personnel;
- 11,019 (+3) tanks;
- 22,987 (+4) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,294 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,438 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,194 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 45,635 (+124) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 55,025 (+102) vehicles and fuel tankers.
- 3,932 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
