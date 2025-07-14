All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 14 July 2025, 08:44
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
Mobile fire group. Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with four S-300/400 surface-to-air guided missiles as well as 136 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types on the night of 13-14 July.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Details: Early reports indicate that as of 08:30, air defence has downed 61 Russian Shahed UAVs and other types of drones in Ukraine's north, east and centre. 

In addition, 47 decoy drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Hits by 28 UAVs were recorded at 10 locations, while debris from downed aerial assets fell in four.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

