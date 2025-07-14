All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 14 July 2025, 11:26
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four
The aftermath of the attack. Photo:  Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Borivske in the Shevchenkove hromada, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 14 July, killing one person.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces have attacked the territory of the Shevchenkove hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:

Details: Syniehubov said that one person was killed in Borivske as the result of the attack and four more people sustained injuries. All of them have been taken to hospital and doctors are providing the necessary care.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkiv OblastRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Shooting heard at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
EU agrees to cut price cap on Russian oil by 15% – Reuters
Senator Graham: You'll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians attack Chuhuiv with Shahed drones, damaging industrial facility
Russian drone attacks police vehicle in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring four officers
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
RECENT NEWS
13:40
Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational facility and injuring people
11:41
Shooting heard at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA
11:26
Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four
10:39
FPV drones are attacking civilians. Could electronic warfare protect them?
09:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
08:44
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
08:42
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
08:17
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:51
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
07:15
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: