Russians drop guided aerial bomb on village in Kharkiv Oblast, killing one and injuring four

Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Borivske in the Shevchenkove hromada, Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 14 July, killing one person.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Russian forces have attacked the territory of the Shevchenkove hromada." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Syniehubov said that one person was killed in Borivske as the result of the attack and four more people sustained injuries. All of them have been taken to hospital and doctors are providing the necessary care.

