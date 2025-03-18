All Sections
Liut robotic system armed with machine gun approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces

Stepan HaftkoTuesday, 18 March 2025, 14:35
Liut robotic system armed with machine gun approved for use in Ukrainian Armed Forces
The Liut ground robotic system. Photo: Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has approved the use of the Liut (Rage) ground robotic system in defence forces units. The system is designed for various tasks, including reconnaissance and fire support.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The Liut robotic system has been tested in real combat conditions. The robot is armed with a 7.62 mm machine gun and additional equipment, allowing it to detect and strike targets both day and night."

Details: The Liut system is compact, allowing it to be transported in the back of a military pickup truck, and operates on a silent electric motor.

Its batteries provide extended operational time. Thanks to its high ground clearance, Liut can navigate difficult terrain with stability and functions effectively across a wide temperature range.

The operator controls the system from a secure position, avoiding direct exposure to danger. The robot's primary role is to support units and replace soldiers in the most dangerous situations.

Background:

  • On 27 December 2024, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry codified and approved the use of the Ukrainian-developed Ravlyk robotic platform for the Armed Forces.
  • On 13 February, the Defence Ministry authorised the use of various modifications of Spextr ground robotic systems in defence forces units.

