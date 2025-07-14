All Sections
Zelenskyy proposes Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko to head Ukrainian government

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 July 2025, 14:55
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Yuliia Svyrydenko. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: The president said that he had held a meeting with Svyrydenko. During the meeting, the deputy PM reported on the implementation of agreements with European and American partners concerning support for Ukraine, which were reached at the recent Ukraine Recovery Conference.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also discussed concrete measures to boost Ukraine’s economic potential, expand support programmes for Ukrainians and scale up our domestic weapons production. In pursuit of this goal, we are initiating a transformation of the executive branch in Ukraine. I have proposed that Yuliia Svyrydenko lead the Government of Ukraine and significantly renew its work. I look forward to the presentation of the new Government’s action plan in the near future."

Background: Ukrainska Pravda wrote that government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Vice Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

