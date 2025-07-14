All Sections
Russians attack Kherson with drones: four injured

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 15:56
Russians attack Kherson with drones: four injured
Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces have launched a drone attack on the city of Kherson on 14 July. Four civilians have sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: A Russian drone struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring three men.

Two of them, aged 57 and 54, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They were taken to hospital by law enforcement officers. Another wounded man sought medical assistance on his own. Doctors are currently assessing his condition.

Later, at around 15:00, a Russian drone hit the city centre. A 67-year-old woman was injured, she suffered shrapnel wounds to her face and neck.

She is currently under medical supervision.

