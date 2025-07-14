All Sections
Woman killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson in evening

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 21:33
Woman killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson in evening
T-shirt saying Kherson is Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson with a drone on the evening of 14 July, killing a 65-year-old woman.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin said that the strike had occurred at around 19:00. A 65-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.

Background: On 14 July, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kherson. Four civilians sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Kherson
Kherson
