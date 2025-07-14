Woman killed in Russian drone attack on Kherson in evening
Monday, 14 July 2025, 21:33
Russian forces attacked the city of Kherson with a drone on the evening of 14 July, killing a 65-year-old woman.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Prokudin said that the strike had occurred at around 19:00. A 65-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries.
Advertisement:
He also expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased.
Background: On 14 July, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the city of Kherson. Four civilians sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!