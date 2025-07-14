All Sections
Zelenskyy speaks with Trump after his ultimatum to Russia

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 14 July 2025, 22:51
Zelenskyy speaks with Trump after his ultimatum to Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had a phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which they discussed the recent meeting of the US President with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Source: Zelenskyy's statement

Quote: "I spoke with US President Donald Trump. It was a very good conversation. Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace.

President Trump shared details about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. It's important that we have such a good relationship, and that the Alliance countries are working to increase defence spending."

Details: Zelenskyy said that he and Trump had discussed measures and decisions to "provide better protection for people from Russian attacks and to strengthen our positions", adding that they had also agreed to hold phone calls more frequently and coordinate their steps.

Background: On 14 July, Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to bring in tough sanctions if a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is not reached within 50 days.

