All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Sumy Oblast: one person injured, medical facility damaged

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 03:56
Russians attack Sumy Oblast: one person injured, medical facility damaged
Fire. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces conducted a strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 14-15 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] One person has been injured and damage has been recorded, including to a medical facility. 

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Mykola Noha, Head of the Shostka hromada

Quote from Hryhorov: "Early reports indicate that one person has been injured. They are receiving medical treatment. 

Advertisement:

A medical facility building, high-rise buildings and houses have been damaged in the strike."

Details: Hryhorov added that information on the scale of destruction is being confirmed and the aftermath is being dealt with.

Updated: Noha reported that the Russians had attacked the Svesa Psychiatric Hospital. 

A hospital building was destroyed and 11 high-rise buildings and over 10 houses were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Sumy OblastRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
WP sources: Trump considers sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine
Trump says Kyiv should put more pressure not only on Moscow but also on St Petersburg – WP
PM Shmyhal's experience will be useful as defence minister – Zelenskyy
Five EU countries oppose new trade deal with Ukraine
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"
Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon
All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
Russian drone attacks medics evacuating injured person in Sumy Oblast
Russian drone attacks two civilians in Sumy Oblast: one killed, three injured
RECENT NEWS
10:52
Trump says that despite disappointment, he is "not done" with Putin
10:48
Trump still believes Russia will win war against Ukraine – Politico
10:44
Medvedev says Russia does not care about Trump's "theatrical" ultimatum
09:32
"Ukrainians were, are and always will be here": Zelenskyy congratulates the nation on Day of Ukrainian Statehood
09:09
WP sources: Trump considers sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine
09:05
US asserts Ukraine will be prioritised in foreign arms sales
08:55
Trump says Kyiv should put more pressure not only on Moscow but also on St Petersburg – WP
08:18
185 combat clashes on the front: Over half of attacks repelled on Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts
08:14
Russians hit Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast with Smerch multiple rocket launchers: four people injured – photos
07:57
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 52 artillery systems over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: