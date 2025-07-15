Russians attack Sumy Oblast: one person injured, medical facility damaged

Russian forces conducted a strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 14-15 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] One person has been injured and damage has been recorded, including to a medical facility.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Mykola Noha, Head of the Shostka hromada

Quote from Hryhorov: "Early reports indicate that one person has been injured. They are receiving medical treatment.

A medical facility building, high-rise buildings and houses have been damaged in the strike."

Details: Hryhorov added that information on the scale of destruction is being confirmed and the aftermath is being dealt with.

Updated: Noha reported that the Russians had attacked the Svesa Psychiatric Hospital.

A hospital building was destroyed and 11 high-rise buildings and over 10 houses were damaged.

