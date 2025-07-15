Russians attack Sumy Oblast: one person injured, medical facility damaged
Russian forces conducted a strike on the Shostka hromada in Sumy Oblast on the night of 14-15 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] One person has been injured and damage has been recorded, including to a medical facility.
Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, citing Mykola Noha, Head of the Shostka hromada
Quote from Hryhorov: "Early reports indicate that one person has been injured. They are receiving medical treatment.
A medical facility building, high-rise buildings and houses have been damaged in the strike."
Details: Hryhorov added that information on the scale of destruction is being confirmed and the aftermath is being dealt with.
Updated: Noha reported that the Russians had attacked the Svesa Psychiatric Hospital.
A hospital building was destroyed and 11 high-rise buildings and over 10 houses were damaged.
