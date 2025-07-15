All Sections
Iryna BalachukTuesday, 15 July 2025, 07:57
Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 52 artillery systems over past day
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 430 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,036,290 (+1,230) military personnel;
  • 11,022 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,993 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,346 (+52) artillery systems;
  • 1,440 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,194 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 45,880 (+245) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,147 (+122) vehicles and fuel tankers.
  • 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

