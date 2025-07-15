Russia loses 1,230 soldiers and 52 artillery systems over past day
Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 07:57
Russian forces have lost 1,230 soldiers killed and wounded as well as 430 weapons and pieces of military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 15 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,036,290 (+1,230) military personnel;
- 11,022 (+3) tanks;
- 22,993 (+6) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,346 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,440 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,194 (+0) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 45,880 (+245) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 55,147 (+122) vehicles and fuel tankers.
- 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
