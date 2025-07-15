Russians hit Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast with Smerch multiple rocket launchers: four people injured – photos

Four civilians have been injured in a Russian strike on the city of Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast using Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) on the night of 14-15 July.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russians attacked Rodynske with Smerch MLRS at 00:30 on 15 July. A residential area came under fire, where four civilians were injured in their homes. Two men aged 37 and 53 and two women aged 54 and 69 have been taken to hospital."

The scene of the attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: They suffered blast injuries, a closed rib fracture, shrapnel wounds, lacerations, multiple abrasions and a concussion.

Shattered windows Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

High-rise buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the Russian attack.

