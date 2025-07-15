All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

185 combat clashes on the front: Over half of attacks repelled on Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 15 July 2025, 08:18
185 combat clashes on the front: Over half of attacks repelled on Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts
Photo: 40th Artillery Brigade named after Lithuanian Grand Duke Vytautas, Ground forces

A total of 185 combat engagements have taken place across 11 fronts over the past 24 hours. The fiercest fighting has occurred on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts, where Russian forces launched a total of 105 assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 16 airstrikes, dropped 39 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 372 attacks, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops attempted five assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Zelene.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched six attacks. Ukraine's defence forces fought off Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove and towards Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 27 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka and Torske and towards Novoseriivka and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults as Russian forces tried to advance towards the settlements of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyiimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements took place near the settlements of Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched six assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Dyliivka and towards Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razine, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Dachne, Novopavlivka and Oleksiivka and towards Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 23 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrne, Piddubne, Novosilka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole and Temyrivka.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attempted two assaults near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted nine unsuccessful assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Armed ForcesRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
Zelenskyy outlines main tasks of new Ukrainian government for next six months
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement on establishment of special tribunal for Russian aggression
Ukraine's Air Force destroy 178 Russian drones, 23 UAVs strike 7 locations
EU officially extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
WP sources: Trump considers sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine
All News
Armed Forces
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
Zelenskyy: Russian forces have fallen far short of their command's expectations for summer
Ukrainian forces obliterate US$45m Russian Buk-M3 launcher in precision strike – video
RECENT NEWS
14:11
Trump's ultimatum: US Senate puts Russian sanctions on hold – Politico
13:50
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
13:33
Zelenskyy outlines main tasks of new Ukrainian government for next six months
13:21
Ukraine's Parliament votes to withdraw Ukraine from Ottawa Convention
13:18
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement on establishment of special tribunal for Russian aggression
13:00
Ukraine's Air Force destroy 178 Russian drones, 23 UAVs strike 7 locations
12:58
EU officially extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
12:41
Ukrainian developer of AI systems for FPV drones attracts funding from the EU, US and Canada – photos, video
11:52
"I'm no longer dependent on anyone": story of Ukrainian veteran who drives again after losing arms and legs – video
10:52
Trump says that despite disappointment, he is "not done" with Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: