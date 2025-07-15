185 combat clashes on the front: Over half of attacks repelled on Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts

A total of 185 combat engagements have taken place across 11 fronts over the past 24 hours. The fiercest fighting has occurred on the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman fronts, where Russian forces launched a total of 105 assaults.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 15 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 20 Russian attacks. The Russians carried out 16 airstrikes, dropped 39 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 372 attacks, including nine from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Russian troops attempted five assaults near the settlements of Vovchansk and Zelene.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians launched six attacks. Ukraine's defence forces fought off Russian assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Zahryzove and towards Pishchane, Nova Kruhliakivka and Petropavlivka.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces launched 27 attacks, attempting to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Serebrianka and Torske and towards Novoseriivka and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults as Russian forces tried to advance towards the settlements of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Verkhnokamianske and Vyiimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, four combat engagements took place near the settlements of Stupochky, Predtechyne and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, Russian troops launched six assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Dyliivka and towards Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Rodynske, Fedorivka, Razine, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Poltavka, Promin, Muravka, Dachne, Novopavlivka and Oleksiivka and towards Volodymyrivka, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 23 Russian assaults near the settlements of Novokhatske, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Myrne, Piddubne, Novosilka, Novopil, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole and Temyrivka.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attempted two assaults near the village of Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians conducted nine unsuccessful assaults.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

