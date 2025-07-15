"Ukrainians were, are and always will be here": Zelenskyy congratulates the nation on Day of Ukrainian Statehood

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has congratulated Ukrainians on the Day of Ukrainian Statehood and the Day of the Baptism of Kyivan Rus–Ukraine, highlighting the continuity of Ukrainian history, the strength of the people, and the values Ukrainians preserve even during the full-scale war.

Source: Zelenskyy

Details: In an address from Volodymyrska Hill in Kyiv, Zelenskyy emphasised the resilience of the people, their humanity despite the war, and the historical connection between generations.

Quote: "This day is about connection. About every stage of our statehood and about the bond that unites dozens of generations: those who lived in this land a thousand years ago and those who live here today.

A bridge through time, standing on three unshakeable pillars: Ukrainians were here, Ukrainians are here and Ukrainians will [always] be here."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainians retain their humanity, support each other, and do not allow the war to destroy their dignity despite losses, strikes and the threat of daily attacks.

Quote: "These are stories of our days, nights and mornings. Of the night on the contact line described by a serviceman: 'They’re pressing. Swarming from all directions. We’re holding on. And you hold on too. We are reading the news about the shelling of peaceful cities. What can I say… This is a war that affects every one of us. And may God grant peace to us all.'

And late at night in the metro, this post is being read by a young mother holding her little daughter. And the little girl looks around so attentively, as if trying to remember it all, so that one day she can tell her children about these nights in the metro, about this peak of the human spirit.

When a grandfather inflates a mattress for his three grandchildren, gently tucks them in with a blanket, and hears: 'Grandpa, what about a cartoon?' And as he pulls out the tablet, he says: 'Of course, Cossacks – how could we skip the cartoon?'

And not far away, people are settling close together in sleeping bags on a hard floor, but with just as hard a resolve within: the resolve to overcome this night. And on nights like this – on platforms, in car parks, shelters, corridors, and bathrooms – phone screens flicker with dozens of alerts: 'Incoming.' 'Air defence is at work.' 'Stay in shelters.'"

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that life prevails despite everything. And Ukrainians prove this every morning. He said Ukraine’s partners often ask how Ukrainians manage to overcome the challenges and carry on with life every morning despite the exhausting nights of attacks.

Zelenskyy added: "We often hear from our partners, 'How do your people pull it off? Such fortitude, such endurance, such inner steel…' They say, 'It’s a phenomenon of the Ukrainian people.'

Yes, those are kind words to hear. However, today, Ukrainians are holding on not for that, not for the loud accolades directed at us. We are simply people defending our home. And we cannot do otherwise – because we don’t want to do otherwise. We do not want Russia here. That is the whole truth."

