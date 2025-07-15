All Sections
Thousands of Ukrainian troops learning to operate ground robots via Army+ app

Yevheniia HubinaTuesday, 15 July 2025, 16:44
Thousands of Ukrainian troops learning to operate ground robots via Army+ app
The ground robot course. Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Following the launch of a course on ground robotic systems in the Army+ app, 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen have begun training, while 1,500 have completed it and received certificates.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Details: Only 36% of users successfully complete the ground robot course, making it one of the most challenging. For comparison, the average completion rate across all Army+ courses is 44%. 

"Despite being a new and complex subject, those who completed the training said the course is interesting, informative and suitable for acquiring basic knowledge," the Defence Ministry stated.

The course covers types of ground robotic systems, how to integrate them into unit operations, technical maintenance and the key knowledge required to become a ground robot operator.

This is the second technical military course in the app, following the drone course, which remains the most popular with over 30,000 service members enrolled.

"Ground robotic systems have become essential tools on the battlefield – they deliver ammunition, clear mines, carry out reconnaissance instead of soldiers and help save lives," said Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development. "It’s great to see so many users eager to learn about these systems and master the theory. We will continue expanding the platform with similar courses." 

Currently, Army+ offers twelve educational courses, with 100,000 Ukrainian troops enrolled. Of these, 45,000 have completed at least one course. The ground robot training program was launched in May 2025.

