Kramatorsk-Dobropillia road in Donetsk Oblast closed to traffic due to persistent Russian drone attacks

Donetsk Oblast Defence Council has banned civilian traffic on the Kramatorsk-Dobropillia motorway due to frequent Russian first-person view (FPV) drone attacks.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; local news outlet Vilne Radio (Free Radio)

Quote from Filashkin: "From 16 July 2025, a temporary restriction (ban) will be imposed on the movement of citizens, foreigners, stateless persons and civilian vehicles along the section of the public motorway of state importance T-05-14 Dobropillia-Lyman between Kramatorsk, Serhiivka, Andriivka and Dobropillia (km 5+850 to km 49+615)."

Kramatorsk-Dobropillia motorway Screenshot: Vilne Radio

Details: The decision was made by Donetsk Oblast Defence Council on Tuesday 15 July in response to an escalation in Russian FPV drone strikes targeting this stretch of the motorway.

Law enforcement and specialised services will monitor entry and exit points along this section of the road.

