Kremlin officials say Trump's demands are unacceptable, war in Ukraine will continue – ISW

Kremlin officials have rejected US President Donald Trump's demand to reach a peace deal on Ukraine within 50 days. Moscow has stressed that it will continue to "pursue its war aims" despite international pressure and economic sanctions.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 15 July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian state news agency TASS that Moscow considers any attempts to make demands of it, "especially ultimatums", to be "unacceptable".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Ryabkov's remarks, asserting that Russia is ready for a third round of Ukrainian-Russian bilateral talks, but blamed Kyiv for the lack of progress in moving the dialogue forward.

In turn, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chair and former president of the Russian Federation, wrote on X (Twitter) that "Russia didn't care" about Trump's "ultimatum".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Russia would be able to cope with US tariffs, as it is "coping" with previous sanctions.

Sergei Mironov, a member of Russia's State Duma and the A Just Russia party leader, emphasised that potential increases in economic pressure would not affect the course or objectives of Russia's war in Ukraine.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 15 July:

Kremlin officials dismissed US President Donald Trump's demand that Russia agree to a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days while promoting claims that Russia can withstand economic pressure and remains committed to achieving its war aims.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's theory of victory continues to drive his unwillingness to compromise on his pre-war demand for Ukraine's capitulation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new appointments within the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northern Sumy Oblast. Russian forces recently advanced near Kupiansk, Borova, and Toretsk.

