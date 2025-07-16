All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin officials say Trump's demands are unacceptable, war in Ukraine will continue – ISW

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 06:52
Kremlin officials say Trump's demands are unacceptable, war in Ukraine will continue – ISW
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin officials have rejected US President Donald Trump's demand to reach a peace deal on Ukraine within 50 days. Moscow has stressed that it will continue to "pursue its war aims" despite international pressure and economic sanctions.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: On 15 July, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian state news agency TASS that Moscow considers any attempts to make demands of it, "especially ultimatums", to be "unacceptable".

Advertisement:

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed Ryabkov's remarks, asserting that Russia is ready for a third round of Ukrainian-Russian bilateral talks, but blamed Kyiv for the lack of progress in moving the dialogue forward.

In turn, Dmitry Medvedev, Russian Security Council Deputy Chair and former president of the Russian Federation, wrote on X (Twitter) that "Russia didn't care" about Trump's "ultimatum".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed that Russia would be able to cope with US tariffs, as it is "coping" with previous sanctions.

Sergei Mironov, a member of Russia's State Duma and the A Just Russia party leader, emphasised that potential increases in economic pressure would not affect the course or objectives of Russia's war in Ukraine.

To quote the ISW's Key Takeaways on 15 July:  

  • Kremlin officials dismissed US President Donald Trump's demand that Russia agree to a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days while promoting claims that Russia can withstand economic pressure and remains committed to achieving its war aims.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin's theory of victory continues to drive his unwillingness to compromise on his pre-war demand for Ukraine's capitulation.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced new appointments within the Ukrainian government.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in northern Sumy Oblast. Russian forces recently advanced near Kupiansk, Borova, and Toretsk.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ISWRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
All News
ISW
Kremlin still wants to destroy Ukrainian state and subjugate Ukrainian people – ISW
Western aid and battlefield losses could push Putin to negotiate, ISW says
ISW: Low-level delegation indicates that Russia is not interested in sincere negotiations
RECENT NEWS
14:01
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
14:00
EXPLAINERWhat kind of war is France expecting and how is it preparing for it
13:49
Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine
13:13
WSJ: German chancellor swayed Trump to boost Ukraine with additional Patriot systems
13:06
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
12:46
Ukrainian drone manufacturer Frontline signs strategic agreement with German Quantum Systems
12:43
Kremlin wants US to force Ukraine back to negotiations
12:36
Russian drone hits ambulance in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring medics – photos
12:35
Polish foreign ministry: Russian drones hit Polish factory in Vinnytsia, civilians injured
11:20
Trump comments on his wife Melania's influence on his decisions regarding Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: