Medvedev says Russia does not care about Trump's "theatrical" ultimatum

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian president, has responded to US President Donald Trump's ultimatum to impose tough sanctions against Russia if no peace agreement is reached within 50 days.

Source: Medvedev on X (Twitter)

Details: Medvedev believes that Trump has issued a "theatrical ultimatum" to the Kremlin.

Advertisement:

"The world shuddered, awaiting the consequences. Militant Europe was disappointed. Russia was indifferent," he wrote.

Prior to this, in June, Medvedev was criticised by Trump, who expressed dissatisfaction with a comment about nuclear weapons in Iran. There, Trump said, "Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?"

In response, Medvedev began to justify himself, saying that he condemns the US strike on Iran, but Russia does not intend to supply nuclear weapons to Iran.

Background:

On 14 July, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's actions and said that the United States would impose tough sanctions on Russia if no peace agreement was reached within 50 days.

The US president confirmed that he intends to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, which will be fully paid for.

On Monday 14 July, Donald Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies will pay for the supply of American weapons to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!