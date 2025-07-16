All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian president decorates Ukrainian soldiers who evacuated body of fallen Lithuanian military volunteer – photos

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 16 July 2025, 10:19
Lithuanian president decorates Ukrainian soldiers who evacuated body of fallen Lithuanian military volunteer – photos
Photo: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) Command on Facebook

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda has presented an award to personnel of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) who took part in the mission to recover the body of Lithuanian military volunteer Tomas Valentelis.

Source: Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SOF) Command on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The SOF Command reported that President Nausėda presented Ukrainian Special Operations Forces personnel with the state honour of the Order For Merits to Lithuania in recognition of their courage and professionalism. Each participant in the operation will also receive an individual award for their personal contribution to the mission.

Advertisement:

"The operation, codenamed Messenger, involved the evacuation of the body of 20-year-old Lithuanian volunteer Tomas Valentelis, a member of the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. SOF operators had spent over a week preparing: conducting reconnaissance, training, planning the exfiltration route and organising diversionary actions," the Command said.

The body of the fallen Lithuanian volunteer was recovered right under the Russians’ noses. SOF soldiers stealthily reached the place where Valentelis was killed, identified the body, prepared it for transport and, despite heavy Russian fire, evacuated it successfully without suffering any casualties.

Background: 

  • Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė earlier announced that Tomas Valentelis would be posthumously awarded one of the country’s highest military decorations.
  • Valentelis, 20, was killed in March 2025 while performing a combat mission in Ukraine. He had served in the International Legion for the Defence of Ukraine since August 2024.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

LithuaniaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania to allocate over €20 million to rebuild educational sector in Ukraine
Two countries want to produce anti-personnel mines for themselves and Ukraine – Reuters
Lithuanian and German presidents discuss stronger support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war
15:11
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
14:33
European Commissioner calls for creation of drone wall on EU eastern border
14:26
Italy opts out of US-NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
14:01
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
14:00
EXPLAINERWhat kind of war is France expecting and how is it preparing for it
13:49
Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine
13:13
WSJ: German chancellor swayed Trump to boost Ukraine with additional Patriot systems
13:06
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
12:46
Ukrainian drone manufacturer Frontline signs strategic agreement with German Quantum Systems
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: