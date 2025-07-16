Ukrainian drone manufacturer Frontline signs strategic agreement with German Quantum Systems

Ukrainian company Frontline has signed a strategic agreement with the German-Ukrainian drone manufacturer Quantum Systems.

Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Education, Science and Technology Development

Quote: "Investment in Ukrainian defence tech and integration into the European defence industry – Frontline and Quantum Systems have signed a strategic agreement."

Details: Fedorov noted that both companies are part of Brave1, a Ukrainian defence tech cluster. Their partnership will focus on scaling up production in Ukraine and deeper integration into the European defence industry.

Fedorov emphasised that Quantum Systems is known for its drones, which are equipped with built-in artificial intelligence and real-time analytics, while Frontline designs and manufactures ground robots, drones, turrets, and software.

Among Frontline's developments are:

Linza , a bomber drone

, a bomber drone Zoom , a reconnaissance UAV

, a reconnaissance UAV Buria, an automated turret

These products have been codified according to NATO standards and are in use with 41 military units.

Quote: "Ukraine’s defence tech ecosystem enables international partners to operate at high speed – creating products, testing them directly on the battlefield and quickly making adjustments based on feedback from the military."

More details: Meanwhile, it was reported that the agreement marks a new phase in the companies' cooperation, following a memorandum of strategic partnership signed in April 2025.

As part of the agreement, Quantum Systems will acquire a 10% stake in Frontline, with the option to increase it to 25% over the next 12 months.

Frontline has begun integrating European components into its robotic systems, significantly improving their performance in the war zone.

Background: It was earlier reported that Fourth Law, a Kyiv-based defence tech company, announced its first funding round, backed by a group of venture capital firms and angel investors from the EU, US and Canada.

