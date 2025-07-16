All Sections
European Commissioner calls for creation of drone wall on EU eastern border

Yevheniia HubinaWednesday, 16 July 2025, 14:33
European Commissioner calls for creation of drone wall on EU eastern border
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, has called on Lithuania and neighbouring Baltic countries to create a joint defence system based on unmanned technologies. 

Source: Kubilius in a comment to the Lithuanian broadcaster LRT, as reported by Kryla, a Ukrainian aviation news outlet

Details: This call came after a drone entered Lithuanian airspace from Belarus. Kubilius noted that the incident demonstrated the reality of threats from Russia and Belarus and raised the issue of Lithuania's readiness to counter unmanned means of invasion.

Kubilius said that it remained an open question whether Lithuania was ready to defend itself against such drones and whether it had the necessary capabilities to do so. 

Kubilius called on countries in the region to review their strategy for protecting the European Union's eastern border. He stressed the need to integrate innovative technologies, in particular unmanned systems, in addition to existing physical barriers.

He emphasised that he continued to urge Lithuania and the countries in the region working on the Eastern Border Security Plan to move beyond physical barriers, adding that the creation of a wall of drones should be part of that plan.

The European Commissioner also emphasised the need to create a system for the rapid production of drones, which would allow the Baltic countries to quickly manufacture the necessary number of devices adapted for border protection.

Background: The incident occurred on 10 July 2025. At that time, a homemade aircraft flew from Belarus to Lithuania. At first, it was identified as a Shahed drone, but later Lithuanian Defence Minister Dovilė Šakalienė clarified that it was a Gerbera drone.

