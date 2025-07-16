Zelenskyy submits former PM Shmyhal's nomination for defence minister to parliament

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a nomination to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) proposing former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as the new minister of defence.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address on 16 July

Quote: "Today I have signed the documents for the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding Denys Shmyhal as the new minister of defence. Strategic sectors of industry will be managed through the Ministry of Defence. Herman Smetanin will head [the state-owned company] Ukrainian Defence Industry."

Details: Zelenskyy outlined the main objectives for the defence institutions – to achieve a level of 50% Ukrainian-made weapons during the first six months of the new government by increasing domestic production.

Quote: "The task is very specific and clear. At present, Ukrainian-made weapons account for around 40% of what is used on the front and in all our operations. This is already significantly more domestically produced weaponry than at any time in the history of our state’s independence. The volumes are indeed substantial. But more is needed. And we need more of our own capabilities in order to push the war back onto Russian territory – to the place from where it was brought to us – so that they feel what they have done and [feel] the cost of Putin’s refusal to cease fire and reach a real peace. We must reach a level of 50% Ukrainian-made weapons during the first six months of the new government’s work by increasing our domestic production. I am confident that this can be achieved."

