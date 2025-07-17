Ukrainian forces repel 51 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Pokrovsk front. Graph: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have continued to conduct attacks along almost the entire line of contact; in total, Ukrainian and Russian troops have clashed 160 times over the past 24 hours, with most of them taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 17 July

Quote: "Yesterday [16 July – ed.], the invaders launched 1 missile strike and 78 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, using 2 missiles and dropping 125 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4,150 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,662 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 102 attacks with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS)."

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 21 engagements occurred. In addition, the Russians launched 13 airstrikes, dropping 33 guided bombs, and carried out 340 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, 7 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians stormed Ukrainian positions 13 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene, Stroivka and Zahryzove and towards Kudiivka.

On the Kupiansk front, three Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Synkivka and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 22 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Nadiia, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, the Russians carried out four attacks near the village of Hryhorivka and towards Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat engagements took place near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 51 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions 22 times near the settlements of Piddubne, Myrne, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka and Zelene Pole.

On the Huliaipole, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, the Russians did not conduct any operations over the past 24 hours.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, no signs of Russian offensive formations have been detected.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine added that Ukrainian soldiers were inflicting significant losses on the Russians in terms of manpower and equipment. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck 12 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment.

