Death toll in Dobropillia rises to four after Russian strike
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 14:10
The number of people killed in the Russian strike on the centre of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast has risen to four.
Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The death toll in Dobropillia has risen to four. The number of casualties remains unchanged – 27.
Authorities and all relevant services are working at the scene of the strike. The rubble is being cleared – we hope there will be no more casualties, as the shopping centre was already closed at the time of the attack."
Background: On the evening of 16 July, Russian forces dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the centre of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.
