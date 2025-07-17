Death toll in Dobropillia rises to four after Russian strike

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Dobropillia on 16 July. Photo: armyinform

The number of people killed in the Russian strike on the centre of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast has risen to four.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The death toll in Dobropillia has risen to four. The number of casualties remains unchanged – 27.

Authorities and all relevant services are working at the scene of the strike. The rubble is being cleared – we hope there will be no more casualties, as the shopping centre was already closed at the time of the attack."

Background: On the evening of 16 July, Russian forces dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the centre of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast.

