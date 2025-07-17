All Sections
Business owners in occupied part of Kherson Oblast forced to use Russian for customer information

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 17 July 2025, 16:08
Business owners in occupied part of Kherson Oblast forced to use Russian for customer information
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Retail business owners in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast are being forced to publish all customer information in Russian.

Source: Most, a local media outlet, citing pro-Russian media and illegal occupation authorities

Quote from the occupation authorities: "We urge business owners to check the information they post in advance and bring it into compliance with the law. This is not only a matter of formal compliance, but also of respect for consumers and state standards."

More details: The requirement reportedly applies to signs, price tags and other information. Retailers must ensure compliance by 2026.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

