Business owners in occupied part of Kherson Oblast forced to use Russian for customer information

Retail business owners in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast are being forced to publish all customer information in Russian.

Source: Most, a local media outlet, citing pro-Russian media and illegal occupation authorities

Quote from the occupation authorities: "We urge business owners to check the information they post in advance and bring it into compliance with the law. This is not only a matter of formal compliance, but also of respect for consumers and state standards."

More details: The requirement reportedly applies to signs, price tags and other information. Retailers must ensure compliance by 2026.

