Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire

A Russian attack on Kharkiv on 16 July has completely destroyed the property of Arabesky Theatre, founded by Svitlana Oleshko, who died on 20 December 2024.

Details: In a statement posted on the theatre’s Facebook page, representatives shared: "After Svitlana Oleshko passed away, Tetiana Pylypchuk and I discussed how to begin anew with the theatre’s belongings. We considered staging a performance, donating the costumes to a museum, or handing some over to the theatre faculty of my alma mater – but it didn’t work out..."

As a result of a Russian Shahed drone strike on 16 July, the theatre’s entire property was destroyed in a fire – including stage sets, props, costumes, equipment and staging materials.

Arabesky Theatre was founded in the early 1990s by students of the theatre department at Kharkiv Institute of Arts. It brought together independent Ukrainian artists in Kharkiv and became known for theatrical experiments, including reviving the poetry of repressed authors from the Executed Renaissance and dissidents, whose works had been banned by the Soviet authorities.

Among the notable productions were There’s No Better Sun Anywhere (1994) based on the poetry of Vasyl Symonenko, The Road to the Beyond Commune (1993) based on the writings of Mykola Khvylovyi and many others.

As a director, Svitlana Oleshko staged Red Elvis (2010), RadioShanson: Eight Stories about Jura Soyfer (2007) based on texts by Serhii Zhadan, Chornobyl™, a Ukrainian-Polish-Belarusian documentary performance (2006), among many others.

Since 2008, the theatre also produced the band Mertvyi Piven (Dead Rooster), whose vocalist, Misko Barbara, moved from Lviv to Kharkiv to join the theatre as an actor. This collaboration led to the release of albums such as Mertvyi Piven. Made in UA, Mertvyi Piven. Chosen by the People, and Criminal Sonnets, a literary and musical project with writer Yurii Andrukhovych.

Under Oleshko’s leadership, Arabesky also launched the project Theatre Therapy as a Method of Social Rehabilitation, staging performances with professional directors and inmates in three penitentiaries (Kharkiv and Lviv).

Background: On the night of 15-16 July, the Russians launched at least 17 strikes on Kharkiv, reportedly using Geran-2 type UAVs. Five people were injured in the Kyivskyi district and surrounding suburbs.

